Willis replaces Henrique, faces Tybura at UFC 208

By Thomas Gerbasi February 07, 2017
Saturday's UFC 208 card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn is now complete, with the addition of a heavyweight fight between Poland's Marcin Tybura and Octagon newcomer Justin Willis.

San Jose's Willis, 4-1 as a pro, steps in for the injured Luis Henrique against Tybura, who is coming off a Performance of the Night knockout of Viktor Pesta last August.

In the Feb. 11 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the first UFC women’s featherweight title.

