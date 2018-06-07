Whittaker's goal isn't to be champ, it’s to be the best

A rematch once again for the belt.



While his fighting goals remain lofty, outside of the UFC’s Octagon, he’s more grounded than most 27-year-olds.Married and a father of three children aged under three, Whittaker has recently welcomed his younger brother, younger sister, and parents-in-law into his home.So just as Whittaker draws on the experience of his team to mold him into the best fighter possible, he has united his family for instruction in the art of fatherhood.“I like having everyone together; there’s a lot of wisdom and experience to pass down and a lot of love, that’s the most important thing. I see the way my kids act around their grandparents and the way their grandparents support them, and it’s priceless, it really is.”The stability of family life is another key to Whittaker’s success. If his social media pages are accurate, there is zero room for excess in the life of Whittaker. There is only a year-round cycle of training, family, and an occasional video game session.So while his training may peak around fight time, there is no real off season for “The Reaper.” That discipline may make Whittaker’s return to action after an almost one-year layoff a little easier.And as usual, Whittaker isn’t working on anything specific to beat Romero, as he is a firm believer in letting your opponent prepare for your skill set, not the other way around. In Whittaker’s mind, changing things up for a specific opponent is a sign of weakness.“I’m doing my thing and I’m just increasing my skill sets across the board so that when I fight Romero a second time I’m just a better man, and I was a handful for him the first time.”By his own admission, though, Romero was a handful for Whittaker too. That was especially true in the early stages of the fight, after Romero injured Whittaker’s left knee in the opening stages of the first round.Somehow, Whittaker found the strength to fight through the pain in his knee and he turned the tables in the final three rounds, shutting down Romero’s takedown game and landing with punches, kicks and knees.“In the second round I was on my back, and I was wondering to myself how can I get through this, how am I gonna win this fight with my knee the way it is, and I’m on my back now,” said Whittaker. “I think that was the lowest I was in that fight, and there’s just a point you reach where you either stand up and fight your heart out or you quit. And I’m anything but a quitter.”When Whittaker talks about Romero, it’s clear their first fight inspired something close to awe in him.“The first fight was an absolute war. That’s exactly what I said it would be, and it was that. He definitely surprised me with his explosiveness. I understood that he was explosive, but it’s different being in there with him,” said Whittaker. “I can’t even explain what it’s like being in the Octagon with Yoel Romero. It was just a long, drawn-out fight, it was tiring, and it went 25 minutes, which is a long time to fight for anyone. And yeah, I’m looking forward to it again.”While Romero fading in the later rounds may have been the story of the first fight, Whittaker doesn’t buy into the idea that the “Soldier of God” has poor endurance.