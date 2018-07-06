Home
Whittaker and Gastelum to coach The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters

July 06, 2018
Article
Las Vegas – Later this summer, The Ultimate Fighter</em> returns for an incredible 28th season. The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters, premiering August 29 on FS1, will feature male heavyweights and female featherweights. This season also sees the return of two previous season winners as UFC® middleweight champion Robert Whittaker coaches opposite No. 4-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker (21-4) won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes as a welterweight and has gone on to become one of the most successful TUF winners in the UFC. He is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and has claimed five post-fight bonus awards in his last four fights.

Gastelum (16-3, 1 NC) also won The Ultimate Fighter, claiming the middleweight trophy during the 17th season of the show. He has been dominant at 185 pounds, taking out former champions and superstars such as Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza and Tim Kennedy.

Whittaker and Gastelum will face each other for the undisputed middleweight championship later this year. The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters premieres on August 29 on FS1, running through November 28. The Ultimate Fighter is the longest running reality sports program in television, and is the most-watched original series on FS1.

For more information or current fight news, visit www.ufc.com. All bouts live and subject to change.

The stars of UFC 226 have stepped on the scales for the final time before they meet again in the Octagon. Relive the last little bit of drama before the big event Saturday night live in Las Vegas on Pay Per View.
Jul 6, 2018
Watch the faceoffs from the UFC 226 official weigh-in, featuring Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.
Jul 6, 2018
Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day. Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry. Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their title war.
Jul 6, 2018
Stipe Miocic trains at a local gym, and Daniel Cormier invites some fans to see him do the same. Derrick Lewis shares his theory on PPV sales. Friends & cardmates Michael Chiesa & Francis Ngannou sharpen their lethal weapons on the Fourth of July.
Jul 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018