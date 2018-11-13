Home
Whittaker-Gastelum headlines UFC 234

By Thomas Gerbasi November 13, 2018
The UFC middleweight title will be on the line at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 10, as Australia's own Robert Whittaker defends his crown for the first time against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234.

UFC 234 airs live on Pay-Per-View.

Former winners of The Ultimate Fighter, Whittaker and Gastelum kept that connection going as rival coaches on the most recent season of the reality show, and in February, they will finally meet in the Octagon, with "The Reaper" risking his belt and nine-fight winning streak against Gastelum, who has parlayed big victories over Michael Bisping and "Jacare" Souza into a shot at championship gold.

