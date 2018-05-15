White replaces Nelson, faces Magny in Liverpool

With Gunnar Nelson forced to withdraw from his UFC Liverpool bout against Neil Magny on May 27, Exmouth veteran Craig White will step up to make his UFC debut against the No. 9-ranked welterweight contender at Echo Arena.



In the UFC Liverpool main event, which airs live on FS1, Stephen Thompson faces Darren Till.



Winner of four in a row, White has been competing professionally since 2009, and all 14 of his wins have come by knockout or submission, making him a must see against Colorado's Magny, who has won five of his last seven, with victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks.