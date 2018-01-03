Home
White gives update on McGregor, Cyborg & much more in interview with Yahoo

UFC Staff Report January 05, 2018
After Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant performance at UFC 219 last weekend, there are many questions to be answered in the lightweight division. What's next for Nurmagomedov, interim champ Tony Ferguson and, of course, champion Conor McGregor.

There are several different scenarios that could play out. And in an extensive video interview with Yahoo's Kevin Iole, White details some of those potential plans.

"We can't let this thing go on forever and not give other guys the opportunity," White said of McGregor defending his lightweight title. "If (McGregor) decides he doesn't want to fight again for however long, that's up to him. But the belt has to move on."

Later, White discusses the main event fighters from UFC 219, champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. He breaks down the fight, including the impressive performance from Cyborg and breaks some news about who is the next challenger for the women's featherweight champ.

"Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg. That is the fight to make and that is the fight I will make," White said.

Finally, White and Iole discuss what could be the Fight of the Year at UFC 220 between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. White raves about the Miocic-Ngannou promo and previews more of the heavyweight title bout.


The promo White references can be viewed below.

