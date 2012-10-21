Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Werdum replaces Hunt in Sydney Main Event

By Thomas Gerbasi October 10, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Due to medical concerns, heavyweight contender Mark Hunt has been removed from his UFC Fight Night main event bout against Marcin Tybura on Nov. 19.

Stepping in for Hunt against the No. 8-ranked Tybura at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will be former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, who is coming off a 65-second submission win over Walt Harris last Saturday in Las Vegas. In Tybura, the Brazilian star will be facing a surging contender who has won three straight, most recently defeating Andrei Arlovski in June.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 21
3PM/12PM
ETPT
Gdansk, Poland
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Mike Rodriguez seized his opportunity on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series when he landed a devastating Flying Knee that scored him a UFC contract.
Mike Rodriguez seized his opportunity on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series when he landed a devastating Flying Knee that scored him a UFC contract.
Oct 10, 2017
Alex Perez was a man on a mission when he met Kevin Gray on Contender Series. Perez earned himself a UFC contract when locked in a D'Arce choke in the first round.
Alex Perez was a man on a mission when he met Kevin Gray on Contender Series. Perez earned himself a UFC contract when locked in a D'Arce choke in the first round.
Oct 10, 2017
UFC.com's Matt Parrino is joined by Adam Hill from the Las Vegas Review Journal to discuss the results of UFC 216. They talk about Demetrious Johnson's historic 11th title defense and the new interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.
UFC.com's Matt Parrino is joined by Adam Hill from the Las Vegas Review Journal to discuss the results of UFC 216. They talk about Demetrious Johnson's historic 11th title defense and the new interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.
Oct 9, 2017
UFC 216 provided some of the most iconic moments in history, re-live all the action from Saturday and order the UFC 216 event replay!
UFC 216 provided some of the most iconic moments in history, re-live all the action from Saturday and order the UFC 216 event replay!
Oct 9, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017