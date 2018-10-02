Welterweight War Headlines TUF Finale

Las Vegas – UFC® announced today that a pivotal welterweight contender battle between No.3-ranked welterweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos and No.6 Kamaru Usman will headline THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER HEAVY HITTERS FINALE. The culmination of this season of the popular reality series will see heavyweight and women’s featherweight tournament winners crowned. The event goes down Friday, Nov. 30 and will air live from The Pearl on FS1.
A former lightweight champion, Dos Anjos (28-10, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) found new life upon jumping to the welterweight division last year. He immediately tore through the ranks by earning impressive wins over former champ Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny and Tarec Saffiedine. After coming up short in his bid to capture the interim title earlier this year, Dos Anjos now aims to reassert himself among the top welterweights in the world.
The winner of the 21st season of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER®, Usman (13-1, fighting out of Dallas, Tex. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) has turned heads in the 170-pound weight class since joining the UFC roster in 2015. During this run, he’s netted dominant victories against Demian Maia, Emil Meek, Sergio Moraes, Sean Strickland and Warlley Alves. He now looks to add a former world champion to his resume and secure a shot at the welterweight title.
Additional bouts on the card include:
• THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER® heavyweight tournament final
• THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER® women’s featherweight tournament final
• No.9-ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz (16-3 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) locks horns with Bryan Caraway (21-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)
• Former Strikeforce lightweight champ Gilbert Melendez (22-7, fighting out of San Francisco, Calif.) returns against surging Arnold Allen (13-1, fighting out of Suffolk, England)
• No.11-ranked women’s flyweight contender Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-3, fighting out of Santa Ana, Calif.) welcomes DANA WHITE’S TUESDAY NIGHT CONTENDER SERIES contract earner Antonina Shevchenko (6-0, fighting out of Lima, Peru by way of Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan)
• Debuting DWTNCS winner Roosevelt Roberts (6-0, fighting out of San Bernardino, Calif.) takes on Darrell Horcher (13-3, fighting out of Shermansdale, Penn.)
• Darren Stewart (9-3 1NC, fighting out of London, England) looks to keep his momentum rolling against DWTNCS victor Edmen Shahbazyan (6-0, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.)
• Tim Means (27-10 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) aims to rebound against tough Ricky Rainey (13-5, fighting out of Gastonia, N.C.)
