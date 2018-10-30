Weidman's Fight Week Secret: 'Two Haircuts'

Entering the final full training session of his fight camp, returning middleweight contender Chris Weidman is leaving nothing to chance.
Since it was announced that Jacare Souza would step in for an injured Luke Rockhold, Weidman has been busy tweaking his strategy for his new co-main opponent, and Episode 2 of UFC 230 Embedded caught 'All-American' working through some tough ground-and-pound reps to wrap up fight camp.
Ray Longo, Weidman's head coach, didn't want him to overdo it, and ensured the final rehearsal was "just enough" to go over the details of their game plan.
Weidman is a stickler for those details, as he explained to laughing teammate Gian Villante perhaps the most important preparation of all.
"For fight week, you need two haircuts."
Two?
"You get one at the beginning," for media and other obligations, he explained. "End of the week: you've gotta look good for the fight."
Hard to argue with the man when he's making that kind of sense. You can see the entire interaction in the clip above, along with more fight week preparations by Derrick Lewis, Daniel Cormier and Jacare Souza.
