Weidman talks rehab, Jacare and more ahead of UFC 230

UFC Staff Report October 30, 2018
Chris Weidman sat down with UFC.com to discuss his rehab from thumb surgery, his opponent at UFC 230, Jacare Souza, and much more.

It’s been over a year since we’ve seen you last, how excited are you to get back in the Octagon?

Weidman: I’m excited to get back into fighting. I had three losses in a row and came back out of that adversity and got a huge win over Kelvin Gastelum. It was a huge moment in my career and I saw that as the beginning of my comeback to get my title shot but then I had thumb surgery (two of them). I was out for a year so I feel like I’m coming back again and I’m really excited to keep that momentum going.

The rehab and recovery was a very intense process, describe your emotions throughout that time?

Weidman: I’m a glass half-full type of guy so when tough things come I usually stay pretty positive. But during adversity there’s been times when I’ve got down and depressed with things, but I’ve bounced right back up. You have two ways to deal with adversity: you either start feeling bad for yourself and give up or you persevere. When you push through and see success it’s an amazing feeling.

How are you feeling now heading into Saturday?

Weidman: I feel amazing and probably in one of the best shapes I’ve ever been in my life. I feel healthy and I have an awesome opponent in front of me to showcase my skills.

What makes Jacare Souza so dangerous?

Weidman: He’s very good and highly decorated (Brazilian jiu-jitsu). But he’s also very well-rounded, he has good wrestling, good striking and he’s dangerous everywhere.

What areas do you have an advantage over Souza?

Weidman: I think I have an advantage striking, wrestling and jiu-jitsu – if I’m on top.

Paint a picture for us, what would the perfect fight for you look like on Saturday?

Weidman: Perfect fight for me on Saturday night would be to go out and completely dominate him, look comfortable as possible and have some fun while doing it.

Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 230 matchup with Jacare Souza on November 3.
Oct 30, 2018
Oct 30, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
