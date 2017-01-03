Home
Tanaka, Pokrajac and da Silva get fights

By Thomas Gerbasi January 11, 2017
Recently seen on the "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight" series, bantamweight prospect Ricardo Ramos will get his shot in the Octagon on Feb. 4 when he meets Japanese veteran Michinori Tanaka in UFC Fight Night action at Toyota Center.

Also added to the early 2017 schedule is a light heavyweight clash between seasoned standouts Igor Pokrajac and Ed Herman that has landed on the UFC 209 card in Las Vegas, scheduled for Mar. 4.

And with Josh Stansbury forced to withdraw from his Jan. 28 bout against newcomer Jordan Johnson, Brazil's Henrique da Silva will step in to face Johnson in an attempt to secure his third UFC win in Denver.

