Watch today's weigh-in in dynamic 360 video

UFC is making history again as the first professional sport to test out the new live 360 video streaming technology on Periscope via Twitter at the UFC 207: NUNES vs. ROUSEY ceremonial weigh-in event. This will take place at T-Mobile Arena today at 6pm/3pm ETPT.
With live 360 video, the viewer can experience moments like never before. UFC fans around the world will have the opportunity to really get a feel for the excitement in T-Mobile Arena by immersing themselves in a 360 degree view of the event — taking their experience one step closer to actually being there.
