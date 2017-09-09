Watch highlights from Gokhan Saki's explosive debut

Kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki impressed with a first-round KO against Henrique da Silva in his UFC debut at Fight Night Japan. Saki stuffed a pair of takedowns from da Silva and kept a steady flow of big punches and kicks coming before eventually putting the Brazilian down with a huge left hook toward the end of the first frame.
Watch the highlights from the exciting fight and check out some of the reaction on social media to Saki's big debut below.
Thnx @ufc @UFCEurope for the amazing event. I saw @danawhite was amused, more to comeThnx for the fight Da Silva.My fans #ufc #ufcjapan pic.twitter.com/0hCGU3RqIh— Gokhan Saki (@gokhantherebel) September 23, 2017
ROUND OF THE YEAR?— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017
Gokhan Saki introduces himself to the MMA world with the Saki Bomb on Henrique Da Silva! https://t.co/nLJIuiKcgO
Great work my friend. Being inactive for 2,5 years and taking on a whole new discipline shows resilience and determination. @gokhantherebel pic.twitter.com/vY7V7VuMUn— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) September 23, 2017
BONUSES BABY!@003_OSP | @ClaudiaGadelha_ vs @JessicaMMAPro | @GokhanTheRebel— UFC (@ufc) September 23, 2017
50K for ALL! pic.twitter.com/BQS1sgPZ0u
Wow. That was a crazy one. Great ko @gokhantherebel— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 23, 2017
