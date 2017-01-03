Watch emotional Garbrandt in UFC 207 'Thrill and Agony'

UFC 207 was one for the books. Cody Garbrandt dethroned former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, while Amanda Nunes defended her title against the one and only Ronda Rousey with a 48-second TKO victory.
With the emotions racing from the night’s events, UFC cameras captured all the highs and lows behind the scenes. Watch an emotional Garbrandt celebrate his victory with longtime friend and cancer survivor Maddux Maple.
“Without having him come into my life at such a young age - with what he battled at such a young age – I couldn’t be here without him,” Garbrandt said.
In the main event, watch Rousey’s corner react to her loss against Nunes. After the event see Nunes celebrate backstage with her team.
