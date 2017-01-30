Home
Watch UFC 205 Reloaded tonight free on FS1

February 03, 2017
The greatest accomplishment in the history of the UFC happened on the biggest stage in the company’s history at UFC 205 in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden. Conor McGregor won the lightweight world title to become the first-ever two-weight simultaneous world champion.

Watch McGregor’s sensational knockout of Eddie Alvarez again tonight live and free on FS1 for UFC 205 Reloaded at 9:30/6:30 ETPT.

The card was one of the greatest collection of fights on one night in the sport’s history. Watch the welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. It ended in a draw but was one of the best fights of 2016. Woodley is set to defend his title again in a rematch vs. Wonderboy at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

The third title fight of the night was between strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The two tough Polish strikers slugged it out for five rounds before the champion retained her title in a decision.

UFC president Dana White said recently that Yoel Romero will be the next middleweight to challenge champion Michael Bisping. Watch Romero take out former champ Chris Weidman with a brutal finish at UFC 205.

If you miss UFC 205 Reloaded on FS1 tonight, remember that all the fights from UFC 205 are available everyday with your subscription to UFC FIGHT PASS. Start a seven-day free trial now to start watching all the biggest and best fights from the UFC and other promotions past and present.

Related News

UFC Fight Night Houston is this Saturday night – and it features many mouth-watering clashes. Which ones will be the best of the bunch? Here’s a look at our top candidates to win Fight of the Night honors.
Feb 3, 2017
Who will win Sunday's big game in Houston between Atlanta and New England? Some of the biggest stars in the UFC, including some fighting on Saturday's UFC Fight Night Houston, offer their big game picks.
Feb 3, 2017
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Feb 2, 2017
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016