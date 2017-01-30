Watch UFC 205 Reloaded tonight free on FS1

The greatest accomplishment in the history of the UFC happened on the biggest stage in the company’s history at UFC 205 in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden. Conor McGregor won the lightweight world title to become the first-ever two-weight simultaneous world champion.
Watch McGregor's sensational knockout of Eddie Alvarez
The card was one of the greatest collection of fights on one night in the sport’s history. Watch the welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. It ended in a draw but was one of the best fights of 2016. Woodley is set to defend his title again in a rematch vs. Wonderboy at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
The third title fight of the night was between strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The two tough Polish strikers slugged it out for five rounds before the champion retained her title in a decision.
UFC president Dana White said recently that Yoel Romero will be the next middleweight to challenge champion Michael Bisping. Watch Romero take out former champ Chris Weidman with a brutal finish at UFC 205.
all the fights from UFC 205 are available everyday with your subscription to UFC FIGHT PASS.
