Tony Ferguson does some top-secret training with Eddie Bravo. Kevin Lee keeps his mind sharp with a fight night simulation. Derrick Lewis goes hard at his gym in Houston. Demetrious Johnson gets settled in LA for a day of media obligations.
Oct 4, 2017
UFC flyweight champion and #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson fights for greatness this Saturday when he takes on Ray Borg in his 11th title defense at UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee Live on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 4, 2017
Kevin Lee sits down with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi before his lightweight interim title fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216.
Oct 4, 2017
The stars of UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee face-off after Media Day today at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Oct 4, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
