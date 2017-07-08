Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Mayweather-McGregor presser TODAY at 5pm ET

July 10, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
 

SHOWTIME Sports will present the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour across digital platforms as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor embark on a four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will host coverage from Los Angeles with analysis from two-division world champion and SHOWTIME Boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi, former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Brendan Schaub and MMA industry veteran Ariel Helwani. Helwani will take over hosting duties in live coverage from Toronto and New York alongside Malignaggi and Schaub. Details on coverage from the London event will be announced shortly.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 11
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series pre-fight show on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:40pm/4:40pm ETPT. Tune in afterwards to watch the fights on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Watch Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series pre-fight show on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:40pm/4:40pm ETPT. Tune in afterwards to watch the fights on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor embark on a four-city international press tour to announce their Saturday, Aug. 26 blockbuster on SHOWTIME PPV. Watch the first press conference on July 11 at 5pm ET live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor embark on a four-city international press tour to announce their Saturday, Aug. 26 blockbuster on SHOWTIME PPV. Watch the first press conference on July 11 at 5pm ET live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Jul 11, 2017
Starting tonight, UFC FIGHT PASS will be streaming the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring five live fights each episode.
Starting tonight, UFC FIGHT PASS will be streaming the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring five live fights each episode.
Jul 11, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017