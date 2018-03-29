Vote now in Final 4 for Greatest Fight of All Time

In honor of March Madness, the UFC has put together a tournament of its own featuring a bracket filled with the 25 Greatest Fights of All Time. Fans have voted and let their voices be heard.
After some close battles the Final 4 is set and voting has opened on Twitter to see which two classic fights will battle for the title of Greatest of All Time.
In the first matchup, No. 1-seed Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 2 from UFC 202 takes on No. 4-seed Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald 2 from UFC 189. In the second matchup, No. 7-seed Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustaffson from UFC 165 is up against No. 14-seed Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje from UFC 218.
So that's the deal. Four fights left and there can be only one Greatest Fight of All Time. Vote below and make sure to share on Twitter so fans can have their vote counted.
Who moves on to the championship?!— UFC (@ufc) March 29, 2018
No. 1-seed Diaz vs McGregor 2
vs
No. 4-seed Lawler vs MacDonald 2 #UFC25Years
No. 7-seed Jones vs Gustafsson
vs
No. 14-seed Alvarez vs Gaethje #UFC25Years
