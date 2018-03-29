Home
Vote now in Final 4 for Greatest Fight of All Time

UFC Staff Report March 29, 2018
In honor of March Madness, the UFC has put together a tournament of its own featuring a bracket filled with the 25 Greatest Fights of All Time. Fans have voted and let their voices be heard.

After some close battles the Final 4 is set and voting has opened on Twitter to see which two classic fights will battle for the title of Greatest of All Time.

In the first matchup, No. 1-seed Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 2 from UFC 202 takes on No. 4-seed Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald 2 from UFC 189. In the second matchup, No. 7-seed Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustaffson from UFC 165 is up against No. 14-seed Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje from UFC 218.

So that's the deal. Four fights left and there can be only one Greatest Fight of All Time. Vote below and make sure to share on Twitter so fans can have their vote counted.


Want to see all the Final 4 fights in their entirety? Head over to UFC FIGHT PASS now and watch those and all the fights from the entire bracket to relive some of the greatest action in UFC history. Not a FIGHT PASS member, that's OK. Start a FREE 7-day trial and you'll be hooked in no time.

As she prepares for her April 7 rematch against champ Rose Namajunas at UFC 223, Joanna Jedrzejczyk took to her Instagram account to talk about her weight cut going into the Pay Per View event.
Mar 28, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing for a championship title on Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Mar 28, 2018
For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray.
Mar 27, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Mar 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018