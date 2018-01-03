Vick gets Texas home game against Trinaldo in Austin

Currently tied at number 14 in the divisional rankings at 155 pounds, Texas' own James Vick and Brazil's Francisco Trinaldo get a chance to break that tie on Feb. 18, when they collide in a UFC Fight Night matchup at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros, go on sale on Jan. 5. FS1 will televise.
Also added to the event is a lightweight clash between Jared Gordon and Diego Ferreira.
