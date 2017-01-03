Vera replaces Caraway in Phoenix bout

With Bryan Caraway forced out of his Jan. 15 bout against Jimmie Rivera due to injury, Ecuador's Marlon "Chito" Vera has agreed to step in to face the No. 6-ranked "El Terror" at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.
UFC Fight Night is headlined by the featherweight clash between UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and Mexican phenom Yair Rodriguez. FS1 will televise the special Sunday UFC Fight Night event.
Owner of a 19-fight winning streak, New Jersey's Rivera is coming off the biggest victory of his career, a September win over Urijah Faber. But to put himself in the crowded 135-pound title picture, he will have to get by Vera, who is fresh from a November win over Ning Guangyou.
