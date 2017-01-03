Home
Vera replaces Caraway in Phoenix bout

By Thomas Gerbasi January 06, 2017
With Bryan Caraway forced out of his Jan. 15 bout against Jimmie Rivera due to injury, Ecuador's Marlon "Chito" Vera has agreed to step in to face the No. 6-ranked "El Terror" at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

UFC Fight Night is headlined by the featherweight clash between UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and Mexican phenom Yair Rodriguez. FS1 will televise the special Sunday UFC Fight Night event.

Owner of a 19-fight winning streak, New Jersey's Rivera is coming off the biggest victory of his career, a September win over Urijah Faber. But to put himself in the crowded 135-pound title picture, he will have to get by Vera, who is fresh from a November win over Ning Guangyou.

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
Jan 5, 2017
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 5, 2016
Forrest Griffin bet Cody Garbrandt a haircut that he couldn't beat Dominick Cruz in a championship fight. After Garbrandt won, Griffin paid up on the bet on this week's episode of the Rankings Report.
Jan 4, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016