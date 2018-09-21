Vendramini Ready To Make The Most Of His UFC Debut





“He (Zaleski dos Santos) is a really tough guy,” Vendramini adds. “He's got good kickboxing, and is fairly well-rounded. But I've fought guys with his style before; it's nothing I haven't seen before. I'm going to wear him out, then I'm going to finish him.”



It’s a bold stand to make, but as the saying goes, “fortune favors the bold,” and after living a life most 22-year-olds haven’t, he is now in position to have a life most 22-year-olds won’t have.



“Making it to the UFC has been my dream for a decade,” he said. “When your dream is that firm in your mind, it's not as difficult to sacrifice for it. I've missed out on a lot of opportunities in my personal life because I've been preparing myself for this dream, for sure, but it's always been fairly easy to do the right thing that will benefit my life the most in the long term.”



