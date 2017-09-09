VanZant forced out of 216 bout with Eye

Due to injury, Paige VanZant has been forced to withdraw from her UFC 216 bout against Jessica Eye on Oct. 8.
UFC 216, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, features two world championship bouts, as Tony Ferguson meets Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title and Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight title against Ray Borg.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for all news developments on UFC 216.
