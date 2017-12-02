Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Valentina Shevchenko, already a flyweight fighter

By Juan Cardewn December 20, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Something that has helped Valentina Shevchenko to position herself as one of the best fighters on the UFC female roster is her professionalism.

Shevchenko’s always prepared to the maximum of her abilities, hoping to control as much as possible until the moment she enters the Octagon and chaos is unleashed.

On Feb. 3 Shevchenko will make her 125-pound debut at UFC Belem against unbeaten newcomer Priscila Cachoeira. To Shevchenko, the weight is no difference. She even has already practiced a first weight cut and performance.
Valentina Shevchenko (left) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (right) at Fight Night Belem on Feb. 3 live from Brazil

"I don’t like surprises," Shevchenko said in Houston, Texas, where she has been training the last few months before traveling to Dubai where she will corner her sister, Antonina Shevchenko, for her third MMA bout.

"I haven’t fought in 125 for a long time,” Shevchenko continues. “So (the practice cut) was to know how I'm going to feel, how the performance will be and to have time to analyze, study and prepare for my fight in the best way."

What ended up being a surprise, even for her, was the simplicity of the cut. "It was very easy,” Shevchenko said. “I thought it would cost me more work but I didn’t make much effort.

“Also, when I competed in 125 pounds it was at Muay Thai world championships. I fought four times in a week sometimes and kept the weight all that week. This is a situation of greater advantage."
I fought four times in a week sometimes and kept the weight all that week. This is a situation of greater advantage


On how she felt at 125 pounds, Shevchenko said: "Full speed, same strength or maybe more, I felt complete after the sparring we did."

Shevchenko hasn’t stopped training, she did a full camp helping her sister and she will perfect the strategy for Cachoeira once she gets back from Dubai.

"My opponent has a good jaw. She can take a punch and always goes forward,” Shevchenko said of Cachoeira. “She has heavy hands and she will also be at home, but it does not matter. I will be in my best shape to give 100 percent and win the fight."

And despite facing the local, Shevchenko doesn’t rule out some of her Peruvian fans making the trip to the north of Brazil.

"The news was barely heard and many began to write me on social networks saying they will travel to support me. Hopefully I’ll see many there."

>>Tickets for UFC Belem are on sale now and can be purchased in this link.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm in the main event at UFC 219 promises to be one crazy fight. Don't miss the action live on Pay-Per-View on Dec. 30.
Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm in the main event at UFC 219 promises to be one crazy fight. Don't miss the action live on Pay-Per-View on Dec. 30.
Dec 19, 2017
Host Lisa Foiles runs down some of the many highlights of Fight Night Winnipeg, featuring Rafael Dos Anjos, Santiago Ponzinibbio and more.
Host Lisa Foiles runs down some of the many highlights of Fight Night Winnipeg, featuring Rafael Dos Anjos, Santiago Ponzinibbio and more.
Dec 19, 2017
UFC 219 features an epic fight in the main event as former champion Holly Holm takes on champion Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight title.
UFC 219 features an epic fight in the main event as former champion Holly Holm takes on champion Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight title.
Dec 19, 2017
Champion Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm have a chance to become legendary on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 as they face off in the main event for the UFC's women's featherweight title.
Champion Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm have a chance to become legendary on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 as they face off in the main event for the UFC's women's featherweight title.
Dec 19, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017