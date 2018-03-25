Home
Usman vs Ponzinibbio headlines Chile event

By Thomas Gerbasi March 25, 2018
An All-Florida turf war will break out in Santiago, Chile on May 19 when No. 7-ranked welterweight contender Kamaru Usman puts his 11-fight winning streak on the line in a five-round main event bout against No. 10-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio at Movistar Arena.

The UFC Fight Night card, the UFC's first in Chile, airs on FS1.

Despite being born in Nigeria and Argentina, respectively, Usman and Ponzinibbio have honed their craft in South Florida, becoming two of the sport's top 170-pounders in the process. Winner of seven UFC bouts, including victories over Leon Edwards, Sean Strickland and Sergio Moraes, Usman has been a nightmare matchup for everyone he's faced, and he expects similar results against the hard-hitting Ponzinibbio, whose exciting wins over Court McGee, Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry have him thinking of UFC gold in the near future.

Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Mar 23, 2018
Doing part of his fight camp for UFC 223 next April 7 at the UFC Performance Institute, Michael Chiesa adds power and explosiveness to his game.
Apr 23, 2017
At age 20, Cody’s brother introduced him to five-year old Maddux, who was deathly ill with leukemia. As the two became friends, they made a promise to each other: Maddux would beat cancer, and Cody would become world champion.
Mar 22, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov showed the lightweight division what he was capable of when he knocked out Thiago Taveres in Brazil back in 2013 to improve to 19-0. Next he faces Tony Ferguson for the lightweight belt at UFC 223 live on Pay-Per-View.
Mar 21, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018