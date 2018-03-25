Usman vs Ponzinibbio headlines Chile event

An All-Florida turf war will break out in Santiago, Chile on May 19 when No. 7-ranked welterweight contender Kamaru Usman puts his 11-fight winning streak on the line in a five-round main event bout against No. 10-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio at Movistar Arena.
The UFC Fight Night card, the UFC's first in Chile, airs on FS1.
Despite being born in Nigeria and Argentina, respectively, Usman and Ponzinibbio have honed their craft in South Florida, becoming two of the sport's top 170-pounders in the process. Winner of seven UFC bouts, including victories over Leon Edwards, Sean Strickland and Sergio Moraes, Usman has been a nightmare matchup for everyone he's faced, and he expects similar results against the hard-hitting Ponzinibbio, whose exciting wins over Court McGee, Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry have him thinking of UFC gold in the near future.
