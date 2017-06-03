Unfiltered Episode: Felice Herrig and Justin Gaethje

Felice Herrig calls in following her big win over Justin Kish at UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City and discusses the fight, her emotional post-fight press conference, wanting a rematch with Paige VanZant, and much, much more. Later, debuting, undefeated Lightweight Justin Gaethje joins the show to talk about his TUF 25 Finale fight against Michael Johnson, bringing his leg kicks to the UFC, training with Rose Namajunas, how he matches up with Conor McGregor, and whether leaving WSOF was a hard decision, or not. Plus, Jim and guest co-host Luis J. Gomez talk about Tonya Evinger replacing Megan Anderson against Cyborg at UFC 214, Khabib's possible return and Tony Ferguson's response, and Conor vs. Floyd.

