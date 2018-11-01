Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: Chris Weidman, Israel Adesanya, Chris Camozzi, and UFC 230 Preview and Picks

November 01, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman calls in, with guest appearances by Ray Longo an Gian Villante, and talks to the guys about his UFC 230 co-main event bout against Jacare Souza, Luke Rockhold having to withdraw from the fight, Whittaker vs. Gastelum, and fighting in New York for the fourth straight time. At the end of the show, “The Last Stylebender”, Israel Adesanya, calls in and discusses the meaning of his nickname, the bad blood between himself and Derek Brunson, evolving as a complete mixed martial artist, and more. Plus, Glory kickboxer Chris Camozzi joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show to talk about his upcoming fight. And, the guys make their UFC 230 picks.

Full Episode Weidman on Luke Rockhold dropping out of their UFC 230 rematch due to injury Weidman on Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Weidman on getting a title shot with a win over Jacare Israel on why there’s bad blood between him and Derek Brunson Israel on how he matches up against Derek Brunson

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
The stars of UFC 230 faced off after media day in New York on Thursday including the heavyweight headliners Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The entire event goes down Saturday, order it here for any device: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/230/
The stars of UFC 230 faced off after media day in New York on Thursday including the heavyweight headliners Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The entire event goes down Saturday, order it here for any device: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/230/
Nov 1, 2018
Megan Olivi sits down with the charismatic No. 9 middleweight Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC 230 showdown with Derek Brunson Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Megan Olivi sits down with the charismatic No. 9 middleweight Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC 230 showdown with Derek Brunson Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Nov 1, 2018
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
Oct 31, 2018
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 31, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018