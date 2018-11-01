Unfiltered: Chris Weidman, Israel Adesanya, Chris Camozzi, and UFC 230 Preview and Picks

Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman calls in, with guest appearances by Ray Longo an Gian Villante, and talks to the guys about his UFC 230 co-main event bout against Jacare Souza, Luke Rockhold having to withdraw from the fight, Whittaker vs. Gastelum, and fighting in New York for the fourth straight time. At the end of the show, “The Last Stylebender”, Israel Adesanya, calls in and discusses the meaning of his nickname, the bad blood between himself and Derek Brunson, evolving as a complete mixed martial artist, and more. Plus, Glory kickboxer Chris Camozzi joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show to talk about his upcoming fight. And, the guys make their UFC 230 picks.



Full Episode Weidman on Luke Rockhold dropping out of their UFC 230 rematch due to injury Weidman on Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Weidman on getting a title shot with a win over Jacare Israel on why there’s bad blood between him and Derek Brunson Israel on how he matches up against Derek Brunson