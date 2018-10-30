Unfiltered: Daniel Cormier In-Studio and UFC Moncton Recap

The Double Champ, Daniel Cormier, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the first half of the show and talks about his UFC 230 Heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis, the possibility of fighting Jon Jones or Brock Lesnar next, his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Demetrious Johnson/Ben Askren “trade”, and much more. Plus, the guys break down all the action from Moncton, Yair Rodriguez replacing Frankie Edgar against The Korean Zombie at UFC Denver, and Mighty Mouse and Ben Askren switching places in a historic MMA trade.
Full Episode DC on how the UFC 230 title defense vs. Derrick Lewis came to be DC says Derrick Lewis’s power is something he’s never dealt with in his career DC on the emotions he feels when he gets to the arena and when he makes the walk to the Octagon
