Unfiltered: Daniel Cormier In-Studio and UFC Moncton Recap

October 30, 2018
The Double Champ, Daniel Cormier, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the first half of the show and talks about his UFC 230 Heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis, the possibility of fighting Jon Jones or Brock Lesnar next, his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Demetrious Johnson/Ben Askren “trade”, and much more. Plus, the guys break down all the action from Moncton, Yair Rodriguez replacing Frankie Edgar against The Korean Zombie at UFC Denver, and Mighty Mouse and Ben Askren switching places in a historic MMA trade.

Full Episode DC on how the UFC 230 title defense vs. Derrick Lewis came to be DC says Derrick Lewis’s power is something he’s never dealt with in his career DC on the emotions he feels when he gets to the arena and when he makes the walk to the Octagon

Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 230 matchup with Jacare Souza on November 3.
Oct 30, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.
Oct 30, 2018
Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Oct 29, 2018
Derrick Lewis has compiled some legendary moments from his interviews in the Octagon. Check out the best ones before his main event title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.
Oct 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018