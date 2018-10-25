Home
Unfiltered: Derrick Lewis, Volkan Oezdemir, and Calvin Kattar, with Frank Grillo In-Studio

October 25, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
“The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis calls in at the top of the show and talks about his upcoming UFC 230 Heavyweight title fight against Double Champ Daniel Cormier, his amazing come-from-behind KO victory of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, how his back is feeling, how much time he really spends training, his classic post-fight interviews, and a lot more. Then, Calvin Kattar joins the show to talk about his UFC Moncton fight against newcomer Chris Fishgold, owning his own fight promotion in New England, pre-fight rituals, and more. Finally, “No Time” Volkan Oezdemir calls in and discusses his UFC Moncton main event bout against Anthony Smith, learning lessons from his loss to DC, training with Henri Hooft at HK365, and believing he’ll earn a title shot with a win in New Brunswick. Meanwhile, actor and producer Frank Grillo hangs out in-studio with Jim and Matt to talk about his new Netflix five-part documentary “Fightworld”, and the guys make their UFC Moncton picks at the end of the show.

Full Episode Derrick on Alexander Volkov mocking him and his coaches during their UFC 229 fight Derrick on why his short notice UFC Heavyweight title fight is “the best thing that could’ve happened” Derrick was going to throw his shorts into the crowd at UFC 229 Is the Black Beast worried about Daniel Cormier’s wrestling? Frank on his Netflix show “Fightworld” Frank on the place he traveled while filming “Fightworld” Calvin on his motivation to fight Calvin on whether he has a name to call out or not if things go well for him at UFC Moncton Volkan on Anthony Smith as an opponent Volkan on learning from the loss to DC Volkan on Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2

Saturday, October 27
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Moncton, New Brunswick
Former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir discusses his start in MMA and what he has in store for Anthony Smith in the Fight Night Moncton main event.
Oct 25, 2018
Artem Lobov and Michael Johnson discuss why they are looking forward to fighting one another in the co-main event of Fight Night Moncton, live Saturday on FS1.
Oct 25, 2018
Derrick Lewis sits down with UFC FIGHT PASS to discuss some of his past fights and knockouts ahead of his UFC 230 heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier. Check out Lewis' entire UFC fight library anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Oct 25, 2018
The heavyweight title is on the line at UFC 230 in NYC as Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event a pair of middleweight contenders face off as Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza are set to collide.
Oct 25, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018