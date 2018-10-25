Unfiltered: Derrick Lewis, Volkan Oezdemir, and Calvin Kattar, with Frank Grillo In-Studio

“The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis calls in at the top of the show and talks about his upcoming UFC 230 Heavyweight title fight against Double Champ Daniel Cormier, his amazing come-from-behind KO victory of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, how his back is feeling, how much time he really spends training, his classic post-fight interviews, and a lot more. Then, Calvin Kattar joins the show to talk about his UFC Moncton fight against newcomer Chris Fishgold, owning his own fight promotion in New England, pre-fight rituals, and more. Finally, “No Time” Volkan Oezdemir calls in and discusses his UFC Moncton main event bout against Anthony Smith, learning lessons from his loss to DC, training with Henri Hooft at HK365, and believing he’ll earn a title shot with a win in New Brunswick. Meanwhile, actor and producer Frank Grillo hangs out in-studio with Jim and Matt to talk about his new Netflix five-part documentary “Fightworld”, and the guys make their UFC Moncton picks at the end of the show.



Full Episode Derrick on Alexander Volkov mocking him and his coaches during their UFC 229 fight Derrick on why his short notice UFC Heavyweight title fight is “the best thing that could’ve happened” Derrick was going to throw his shorts into the crowd at UFC 229 Is the Black Beast worried about Daniel Cormier’s wrestling? Frank on his Netflix show “Fightworld” Frank on the place he traveled while filming “Fightworld” Calvin on his motivation to fight Calvin on whether he has a name to call out or not if things go well for him at UFC Moncton Volkan on Anthony Smith as an opponent Volkan on learning from the loss to DC Volkan on Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2