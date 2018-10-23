Unfiltered: Ryan LaFlare In-Studio and Michelle Waterson Checks in Post-UFC 229

Recently retired UFC Welterweight Ryan LaFlare joins Jim and Matt in-studio to discuss his decision to retire, his last fight against Tony Martin, what could be next for him, and a lot more. Then, “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson calls in and discusses her big win over Felice Herring at UFC 229, Jon Jones returning to the Octagon at UFC 232, fight week friendships, her acting background, and more. Plus, the guys discuss the reshuffling of the UFC 230 card, what should be next for Khabib, recently announced fights, and much more.



Ryan on his decision to retire after his fight vs. Tony Martin at UFC 229 Ryan on training striking, using Henri Hooft’s kickboxing system Ryan on what might be next for him Michelle on whether anything surprised her about Felice Herrig at UFC 229 Michelle on majoring in theater in college