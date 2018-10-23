Home
Unfiltered: Ryan LaFlare In-Studio and Michelle Waterson Checks in Post-UFC 229

October 23, 2018
Recently retired UFC Welterweight Ryan LaFlare joins Jim and Matt in-studio to discuss his decision to retire, his last fight against Tony Martin, what could be next for him, and a lot more. Then, “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson calls in and discusses her big win over Felice Herring at UFC 229, Jon Jones returning to the Octagon at UFC 232, fight week friendships, her acting background, and more. Plus, the guys discuss the reshuffling of the UFC 230 card, what should be next for Khabib, recently announced fights, and much more.

Ryan on his decision to retire after his fight vs. Tony Martin at UFC 229 Ryan on training striking, using Henri Hooft’s kickboxing system Ryan on what might be next for him Michelle on whether anything surprised her about Felice Herrig at UFC 229 Michelle on majoring in theater in college

Watch Anthony Smith earn his second career UFC knockout when he finished Andrew Sanchez last April.
Oct 23, 2018
Anthony Smith discusses his exciting fighting style, and why he's driven to always finish his fights. His next test comes Saturday, October 27 at Fight Night Moncton where he'll take on Volkan Oezdemir in the main event.
Oct 22, 2018
Daniel Cormier breaks down the main event of Saturday's Fight Night Moncton event, featuring the light heavyweight tilt between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith.
Oct 22, 2018
Anthony Smith takes on Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on October 27, live on FS1.
Oct 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018