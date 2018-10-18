Home
Unfiltered: David Branch In-Studio, and Anthony Smith

October 18, 2018
Article
#7 UFC Middleweight David Branch joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole episode to discuss his UFC 230 bout against Jacare Souza, his huge KO win over Thiago Santos at UFC Atlantic City, embracing the chaos of a fight, and much more. First, Anthony "Lionheart" Smith calls in and talks to the guys about his October 27 main event bout with Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Moncton, earning a title shot, Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2, and more.

Full Episode
Anthony doesn't know who else he'd have to beat other than Volkan Oezdemir to earn a title shot
Anthony on Volkan Oezdemir not doing well in chaos
David on training at his own gym, David Branch Jiu Jitsu
David on not wanting to fight friends
David "must destory" Jacare Souza when they fight at UFC 230
David wants to get into the UFC Hall of Fame and then never fight again

