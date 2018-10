Unfiltered: Brian Kelleher and Revisiting 2018 Champions Predictions

UFC Bantamweight Brian Kelleher joins the show and talks to Jim and Matt about fighting at Madison Square Garden at UFC 230, what he learned from the John Lineker fight, rapping on social media, and a lot more. Plus, the guys revisit their 2018 UFC champions predictions and talk about DC vs. Derrick Lewis Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2, Darren Till 's move up to Middleweight, and more. Plus, a dual-installment of Matt's Movie Minute featuring Hot Tub Time Machine and The Nun.