Unfiltered Episode 237: Dominick Reyes and Duke Roufus

October 11, 2018
First, the great Duke Roufus joins the show and talks to Matt and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale about a variety of topics including Anthony Pettis vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 229, his decision to call off the fight between rounds two and three, Sergio Pettis moving back up to the UFC Bantamweight division, fighters dealing with injuries before and during fights, Tyron Woodley, CM Punk, and much more. Then, "The Devastator" Dominick Reyes calls in and discusses the biggest win of his career over Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 229, wanting to fight Jan Blachowicz next, feeling like MMA will be a bigger platform for him than the NFL, and more. Plus, Matt and Phoenix talk about Khabib vs. Conor, DC vs. Derrick Lewis for the UFC Heavyweight title at UFC 230, Dustin Poirier's injury news, and a Matt's Movie Minute featuring Solo, a Star Wars Story.

Full Episode Duke on the re-emergence of Anthony Pettis over his last two fights Duke on protecting his fighters from injury Duke on Sergio Pettis moving back to the UFC Bantamweight division Duke on CM Punk's fighting future Dominick on wanting to fight OSP for years Dominick wants to fight Jan Blachowicz next

