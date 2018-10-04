Unfiltered: Tony Ferguson, and Nita Strauss In-Studio

"El Cucuy" Tony Ferguson makes his first appearance on the show and talks to Jim and Matt about returning to the Octagon less than six months after knee surgery to fight Anthony "Showtime" Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 229. Discussing how he mentally dealt with rehabbing his injury, the aura of fight week, and much more. Plus, heavy metal guitarist Nita Strauss joins the guys in studio and discusses her debut album Controlled Chaos, getting into UFC watching TUF Season 6, Khabib vs Conor, and more. Also, the guys make their predictions for UFC 229.