Unfiltered: Dana White and Michelle Waterson

UFC President Dana White joins the show to talk about a huge fight week heading into UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 231, the date for a potential Jon Jones Octagon return, the possibility of Cormier vs. Jones 3, Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier, Greg Hardy, a possible Bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, and much more. Before that, "The Karate Hottie" Michelle Waterson calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about her UFC 229 fight with Felice Herrig, doing the #LevelUpChallenge with Holly Holm, Cowboy Cerrone's issues with Jackson-Wink MMA, and more. Plus, the guys discuss USADA's policy change announcing failed tests, Sean O'Malley's UFC 229 withdrawal, and DC and Bones Jones going back and forth on social media.



Full Episode Michelle on Cowboy Cerrone's issues with Jackson-Wink MMA Michelle on what she expects against Felice Herrig Michelle on who she'd like to fight next, if things go well against Felice Herrig Dana on Jon Jones's Octagon return Dana says Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega headlines UFC 231 Dana on Greg Hardy's third MMA win Dana on Logan Paul