Unfiltered: Dana White and Michelle Waterson

October 01, 2018
UFC President Dana White joins the show to talk about a huge fight week heading into UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 231, the date for a potential Jon Jones Octagon return, the possibility of Cormier vs. Jones 3, Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier, Greg Hardy, a possible Bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, and much more. Before that, "The Karate Hottie" Michelle Waterson calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about her UFC 229 fight with Felice Herrig, doing the #LevelUpChallenge with Holly Holm, Cowboy Cerrone's issues with Jackson-Wink MMA, and more. Plus, the guys discuss USADA's policy change announcing failed tests, Sean O'Malley's UFC 229 withdrawal, and DC and Bones Jones going back and forth on social media.

Full Episode Michelle on Cowboy Cerrone's issues with Jackson-Wink MMA Michelle on what she expects against Felice Herrig Michelle on who she'd like to fight next, if things go well against Felice Herrig Dana on Jon Jones's Octagon return Dana says Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega headlines UFC 231 Dana on Greg Hardy's third MMA win Dana on Logan Paul

Learn more about top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and what motivates him ahead of his UFC 229 matchup with Alexander Volkov on October 6.
Oct 1, 2018
On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his camp, former champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their hometowns and two-division champ Conor McGregor gathers his team for a late-night session.
Oct 1, 2018
Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon. McGregor faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov live on Pay-Per-View on October 6.
Sep 30, 2018
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the main event of the historic lightweight championship meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 October 6 in Las Vegas, NV.
Sep 28, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018