Unfiltered: Dustin Poirier, and Bas Rutten In-Studio

MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about a variety of subjects including fighting in Pancrase, the early days in the UFC, Karate Combat, and much more. Then, #3 UFC Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier calls in and talks about fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 230, the possibility of a 165lbs. division, Khabib vs. Conor, mental warfare, and a lot more.



Full Episode Bas on the moment everyone realized UFC was real Bas snapped a guy's shin in half using an inverted heel hook for the first time Bas on Khabib vs. Conor McGregor Dustin on why he took a fight with Nate Diaz Dustin on who he'd rather fight: Khabib or Conor McGregor Dustin on Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis