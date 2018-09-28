Home
Unfiltered: Dustin Poirier, and Bas Rutten In-Studio

September 28, 2018
MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about a variety of subjects including fighting in Pancrase, the early days in the UFC, Karate Combat, and much more. Then, #3 UFC Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier calls in and talks about fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 230, the possibility of a 165lbs. division, Khabib vs. Conor, mental warfare, and a lot more.

Full Episode Bas on the moment everyone realized UFC was real Bas snapped a guy's shin in half using an inverted heel hook for the first time Bas on Khabib vs. Conor McGregor Dustin on why he took a fight with Nate Diaz Dustin on who he'd rather fight: Khabib or Conor McGregor Dustin on Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson speaks about why she chose to become a fighter. Waterson takes on Felice Herrig on the main card of UFC 229, October 6 on Pay Per View. Pre-order now: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/229
Sep 28, 2018
UFC 229 fighter Yana Kunitskaya divides her training camp for UFC 229 between the UFC Performance Institute and the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas.
Sep 28, 2018
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Edson Barboza at UFC 219. Don't miss Khabib take on Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 on Oct. 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 28, 2018
The UFC, along with other Endeavor organizations, spent the day giving back to their communities by volunteering at local charitable organizations. Over 325 employees across ten offices worldwide participated in Walk The Walk.
Sep 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018