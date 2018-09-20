Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 231: Eryk Anders & Chase Sherman

September 20, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Eryk Anders joins the show ahead of his short-notice, UFC Light Heavyweight debut, filling in for the injured Jimi Manuwa against Thiago Santos at UFC Sao Paulo, and talks about Thiago as an opponent, the difference between fighting at Middleweight vs. Light Heavyweight, feeling comfortable in Brazil, playing football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and more. Before that, UFC Heavyweight Chase Sherman calls in and talks about his "do or die" fight against Augusto Sakai, training with Alan Belcher, how he got is "Vanilla Gorilla" nickname, and more. Plus, Jim, Matt, and Chris the Producer make their UFC Sao Paulo picks, and discuss Jon Jones's recent visit to the UFC PI, Michael Chiesa's move up to Welterweight, and more.

Full Episode: Chase on looking to have fun, despite this being the last fight on his contract Chase on how he got the "Vanilla Gorilla" nickname Chase on meeting Alan Belcher, getting into MMA Eryk on taking this very short notice fight against Thiago Santos Eryk on transitioning from playing football to MMA Eryk on Middleweight vs. Light Heavyweight

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 22
10:30PM/7:30PM
ETPT
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229 Press Conference, featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor from Radio City Music Hall.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229 Press Conference, featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor from Radio City Music Hall.
Sep 20, 2018
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor faceoff for the first time ever at Thursday's press conference in Radio City Music Hall.
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor faceoff for the first time ever at Thursday's press conference in Radio City Music Hall.
Sep 20, 2018
Despite taking the fight on short notice, Eryk Anders is ready to take on Thiago Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo.
Despite taking the fight on short notice, Eryk Anders is ready to take on Thiago Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo.
Sep 20, 2018
The stars of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders faced off after media day on Thursday in Brazil.
The stars of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders faced off after media day on Thursday in Brazil.
Sep 20, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018