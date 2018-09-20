Unfiltered Episode 231: Eryk Anders & Chase Sherman

Eryk Anders joins the show ahead of his short-notice, UFC Light Heavyweight debut, filling in for the injured Jimi Manuwa against Thiago Santos at UFC Sao Paulo, and talks about Thiago as an opponent, the difference between fighting at Middleweight vs. Light Heavyweight, feeling comfortable in Brazil, playing football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and more. Before that, UFC Heavyweight Chase Sherman calls in and talks about his "do or die" fight against Augusto Sakai, training with Alan Belcher, how he got is "Vanilla Gorilla" nickname, and more. Plus, Jim, Matt, and Chris the Producer make their UFC Sao Paulo picks, and discuss Jon Jones's recent visit to the UFC PI, Michael Chiesa's move up to Welterweight, and more.
Full Episode: Chase on looking to have fun, despite this being the last fight on his contract Chase on how he got the "Vanilla Gorilla" nickname Chase on meeting Alan Belcher, getting into MMA Eryk on taking this very short notice fight against Thiago Santos Eryk on transitioning from playing football to MMA Eryk on Middleweight vs. Light Heavyweight
