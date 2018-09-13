Home
Unfiltered: Mark Hunt and UFC Moscow Preview

September 13, 2018
#8 UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt joins the show and discusses fighting Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Moscow, Fabricio Werdum's two-year USADA ban, Tai Tuivasa's fight with Junior Dos Santos, and more. Plus, Jim and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale talk about the mystery UFC 230 main event, Jon Jones's potential Octagon return, Kevin Lee's Khabib vs. Conor prediction, a bunch of recently announced fights, and more.

Full Episode Mark on dealing with Aleksei Oleinik's Ezekiel choke Mark doesn't feel there should be any room in MMA for "weak-minded" cheaters Mark on his MMA future

Saturday, September 15
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Moscow, Russia
Mark Hunt has a simple but ominous plan for Aleksei Oleinik when the two meet in the main event of Fight Night Moscow, live Saturday on FIGHT PASS.
Sep 13, 2018
Watch the face-offs from the UFC Fight Night Media weigh-in, featuring Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik.
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down on October 6th as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 12, 2018
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the Fight Night Moscow main event between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Catch all the action Saturday morning on FIGHT PASS!
Sep 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018