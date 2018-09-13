Unfiltered: Mark Hunt and UFC Moscow Preview

#8 UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt joins the show and discusses fighting Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Moscow, Fabricio Werdum's two-year USADA ban, Tai Tuivasa's fight with Junior Dos Santos, and more. Plus, Jim and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale talk about the mystery UFC 230 main event, Jon Jones's potential Octagon return, Kevin Lee's Khabib vs. Conor prediction, a bunch of recently announced fights, and more.



Full Episode Mark on dealing with Aleksei Oleinik's Ezekiel choke Mark doesn't feel there should be any room in MMA for "weak-minded" cheaters Mark on his MMA future