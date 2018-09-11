Home
Unfiltered Episode 228: Eddie Bravo & Urijah Faber

September 11, 2018
Jim, Matt, and Chris the Producer are all back in-studio together to break down the great night of fights at UFC 228. Plus, the great Eddie Bravo calls in and talks about the upcoming Quintet 3 grappling tournament, his own EBI combat jiu-jitsu tournaments, Tony Ferguson's Octagon return, Khabib vs. Conor, and much more. Later, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber joins the show and discusses competing at Quintet 3, Sage Northcutt's contract situation, and a possible fight with Logan Paul, Cody Garbrandt, Justin Buchholz, Josh Emmett, and a lot more.

Eddie on the evolution of grappling tournaments Eddie on Tony Ferguson's rehab and training for UFC 229 Eddie on Khabib vs. Conor McGregor Urijah on the possibility of a Sage Northcutt vs. Logan Paul fight Urijah on the chances of a Chad Mendes vs. Zabit matchup Urijah addresses Justin Buchholz's comments about Cody Garbrandt's UFC 227 loss

UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events.
Sep 11, 2018
Watch Mark Hunt finish Stefan Struve during their 2013 bout. Don't miss Hunt in the main event of Fight Night Moscow live on Saturday,
Sep 11, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the Dallas event known as UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till. Miss UFC 228? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Sep 10, 2018
Mark Hunt earned a Performance of the Night award for this first-round knockout of former heavyweight champion Frank Mir at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir on March 19, 2016.
Sep 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018