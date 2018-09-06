Home
Unfiltered Episode 227: Tyron Woodley & Darren Till

September 06, 2018
UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley and welterweight challenger, Darren Till join UFC Unfiltered in anticipation of their Main Event fight Saturday night at UFC 228 in Dallas Texas.

Full Episode: Tyron Woodley: The way he fights Tyron Woodley: He's happy people think he's not focused. Darren Till: He's learned from his stabbing. Darren Till: How he plans for a fight. Darren Till: He knows he is being taken seriously for this fight.

Saturday, September 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Dallas, Texas
Nicco Montano prepares to carry on a family tradition. Valentina Shevchenko hits media & gym. Darren Till & Tyron Woodley head to Dallas. Tatiana Suarez hits the mall. Brandon Davis prepares for a short-notice, bout against Zabit Magomedsharipov.
Sep 6, 2018
On this edition of the UFC Minute, hear from UFC flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko about her upcoming fight against Nicco Montano.
Sep 6, 2018
Check out a recap of the open workout ahead of UFC 228 in Dallas featuring Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, Nicco Montano, and Valentina Shevchenko.
Sep 6, 2018
UFC 228: Flyweight champion Nicco Montano is focused and determined for her flyweight title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. Watch Montano battle with Shevchenko on September 8th live on Pay Per View.
Sep 5, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018