Unfiltered Episode 227: Tyron Woodley & Darren Till

UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley and welterweight challenger, Darren Till join UFC Unfiltered in anticipation of their Main Event fight Saturday night at UFC 228 in Dallas Texas.
Full Episode: Tyron Woodley: The way he fights Tyron Woodley: He's happy people think he's not focused. Darren Till: He's learned from his stabbing. Darren Till: How he plans for a fight. Darren Till: He knows he is being taken seriously for this fight.
