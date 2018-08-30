Home
Unfiltered Episode 226: Everlast

August 30, 2018
Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale welcome legendary musician and big MMA fan Everlast to the studio in anticipation of his new album, "Whitey Ford's House of Pain". During the visit they discuss the process he used in developing this new album, what life was like after he was done with House of Pain and how a picture of Everlast and Khabib Nurmagomedov became a popular meme on Instagram. All that and a Matt Serra emergency room story you don't want to miss in today's episode of UFC Unfiltered.

Full Episode: Everlast talks about his famous meme with Khabib. Everlast says this album is for everyone who followed his entire career. Everlast says this album has a little bit of everything.

Saturday, September 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Dallas, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

