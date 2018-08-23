Unfiltered: Jason Parillo, Justin Gaethje and James Vick

One of MMA's best striking coaches, Jason Parillo, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the full show and talks about his early days as a boxer himself, working with the likes of BJ Penn, Cris Cyborg, and Michael Bisping, training Jake Ellenberger for his UFC Lincoln bout with Bryan Barberena, and much more. Plus, UFC Lincoln's main event fighters, Justin Gaethje and James Vick, both call in and talk to the guys about their headlining fight, the bad blood in the build up to it, Khabib vs. Conor, and a lot more.

Full Episode

Jason on working with Cris Cyborg

James says Justin Gaethje's fighting him, not the other way around

James on being able to change his life at UFC Lincoln

James on Khabib vs. Conor at UFC 229

Justin can't wait to make James Vick "feel like a little child in there"

Justin on whether losses change his mentality at all

Justin wants to wrap his foot around someone's head and break it in half