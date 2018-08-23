Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: Jason Parillo, Justin Gaethje and James Vick

August 23, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
One of MMA's best striking coaches, Jason Parillo, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the full show and talks about his early days as a boxer himself, working with the likes of BJ Penn, Cris Cyborg, and Michael Bisping, training Jake Ellenberger for his UFC Lincoln bout with Bryan Barberena, and much more. Plus, UFC Lincoln's main event fighters, Justin Gaethje and James Vick, both call in and talk to the guys about their headlining fight, the bad blood in the build up to it, Khabib vs. Conor, and a lot more.
Full Episode
Jason on working with Cris Cyborg
James says Justin Gaethje's fighting him, not the other way around
James on being able to change his life at UFC Lincoln
James on Khabib vs. Conor at UFC 229
Justin can't wait to make James Vick "feel like a little child in there"
Justin on whether losses change his mentality at all
Justin wants to wrap his foot around someone's head and break it in half

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
Jul 12, 2018
Jimmy Smith breaks down the testy main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The action goes down Saturday live and free on FS1and FS2.
Jimmy Smith breaks down the testy main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The action goes down Saturday live and free on FS1and FS2.
Aug 22, 2018
Coming off a successful Las Vegas camp that featured a new coach and a new approach, Joanne Calderwood makes her return to the Octagon against Kalindra Faria at Saturday's Fight Night Lincoln.
Coming off a successful Las Vegas camp that featured a new coach and a new approach, Joanne Calderwood makes her return to the Octagon against Kalindra Faria at Saturday's Fight Night Lincoln.
Aug 22, 2018
Ian Heinisch worked his way out of a bad decision and took over the fight finishing things in the first round thanks to some huge elbows on the ground to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Ian Heinisch worked his way out of a bad decision and took over the fight finishing things in the first round thanks to some huge elbows on the ground to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018