Unfiltered: Kamaru Usman and Corey Anderson

August 21, 2018
"The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman joins the show and talks about serving as an alternate for UFC 228's Welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till, getting some physical therapy done at the UFC Performance Institute, Colby Covington's interim title, and more. Then, #6 UFC Light Heavyweight contender Corey Anderson calls in and talks about getting a flat tire on his way to the UFC Unfiltered studio, a possible matchup with Daniel Cormier, being ready to fight anyone in the division, working with his hands, and more. Plus, Jim and Matt answer fan questions at the end of the show.

Full Episode Kamaru on training as an alternate for the UFC 228 Welterweight title fight Kamaru on not having to worry about a particular opponent during this camp Kamaru is ready to become the new UFC Welterweight champion on September 8, if that's God's plan Kamaru on Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Corey on a potential UFC Light Heavyweight title fight Corey on driving Mark Henry crazy in sparring

