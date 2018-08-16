Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: Anthony Smith and Luis J. Gomez

August 16, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Rising UFC Light Heavyweight contender Anthony "Lionheart" Smith calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about his upcoming UFC Moncton bout against Volkan Oezdemir, his devastating finish of Shogun Rua in Hamburg, Germany, his willingness to fight anyone at 205, and much more. Then, comic Luis J. Gomez joins the guys in-studio and talks about his first ever MMA fight at EllisMania 15 on August 25, training hard for the last three months in preparation, Rockhold vs. Bisping 2, and a lot more.

Full Episode Anthony on being shocked how smoothly things went against Shogun in Hamburg, Germany Anthony would be happy to step in for Glover Teixeira vs. Jimi Manuwa, then fight Volkan Oezdemir Anthony on why he hasn't called DC out for a Light Heavyweight title fight

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
James Vick is poised to make his UFC main event debut when he takes on Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Lincoln next Saturday.
James Vick is poised to make his UFC main event debut when he takes on Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Lincoln next Saturday.
Aug 15, 2018
Edmen Shahbazyan was pushing the action right from the start and was rewarded with a first round knockout on Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. Watch the replays from both seasons anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Edmen Shahbazyan was pushing the action right from the start and was rewarded with a first round knockout on Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. Watch the replays from both seasons anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Aug 14, 2018
A left hook secured Jim Crute a victory and a UFC contract on Week 7 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
A left hook secured Jim Crute a victory and a UFC contract on Week 7 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 14, 2018
Heavyweight Jeff Hughes earned a UFC contract with a first round finish on Week 6 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Heavyweight Jeff Hughes earned a UFC contract with a first round finish on Week 6 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 14, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018