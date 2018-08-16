Unfiltered: Anthony Smith and Luis J. Gomez

Rising UFC Light Heavyweight contender Anthony "Lionheart" Smith calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about his upcoming UFC Moncton bout against Volkan Oezdemir, his devastating finish of Shogun Rua in Hamburg, Germany, his willingness to fight anyone at 205, and much more. Then, comic Luis J. Gomez joins the guys in-studio and talks about his first ever MMA fight at EllisMania 15 on August 25, training hard for the last three months in preparation, Rockhold vs. Bisping 2, and a lot more.



Full Episode Anthony on being shocked how smoothly things went against Shogun in Hamburg, Germany Anthony would be happy to step in for Glover Teixeira vs. Jimi Manuwa, then fight Volkan Oezdemir Anthony on why he hasn't called DC out for a Light Heavyweight title fight