Unfiltered Episode 222: Nicco Montaño

August 14, 2018
UFC Women's Flyweight champion Nicco Montaño joins the show and discusses her long-awaited return to the Octagon against Valentina Shevchenko on September 8 at UFC 228, coming into the fight as a big betting underdog, getting a new apartment after winning TUF and becoming the inaugural champion, recovering from health issues over the last year or so, and more. Plus, Jim and Matt talk about their first day recording at a new studio, and discuss Justin Buchholz's comments about Cody Gardbrandt's UFC 227 performance, Tony Ferguson announcing he's medically cleared to return to fighting, Kamaru Usman preparing to step in for Tyron Woodley or Darren Till if he's needed, and more.

Full Episode Nicco feels it's a win-win situation being an underdog against Valentina Shevchenko Nicco on getting her new apartment after TUF... and taking care of her cats Nicco on dealing with arthritis in her foot

This KO of the Week is brought to you by Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith from his bout against Rashad Evans at UFC 225. Watch Smith go for another KO on October 27 when he takes on Volkan Oezdemir at Fight Night Moncton.
Aug 13, 2018
With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.
Aug 13, 2018
Hosts Megan Olivi and Forrest Griffin recap UFC 227’s big winners including TJ Dillashaw; Henry Cejudo and Renato Moicano; preview UFC Fight Night in Lincoln; and run down the sport’s best rivalries.
Aug 13, 2018
Dana White recaps Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018