Unfiltered Episode 222: Nicco Montaño

UFC Women's Flyweight champion Nicco Montaño joins the show and discusses her long-awaited return to the Octagon against Valentina Shevchenko on September 8 at UFC 228, coming into the fight as a big betting underdog, getting a new apartment after winning TUF and becoming the inaugural champion, recovering from health issues over the last year or so, and more. Plus, Jim and Matt talk about their first day recording at a new studio, and discuss Justin Buchholz's comments about Cody Gardbrandt's UFC 227 performance, Tony Ferguson announcing he's medically cleared to return to fighting, Kamaru Usman preparing to step in for Tyron Woodley or Darren Till if he's needed, and more.



Full Episode Nicco feels it's a win-win situation being an underdog against Valentina Shevchenko Nicco on getting her new apartment after TUF... and taking care of her cats Nicco on dealing with arthritis in her foot