Unfiltered Episode 220: Dana White, TJ Dillashaw, Henry Cejudo & UFC 227

August 07, 2018
UFC President Dana White joins the show and talks to Jim and Matt about a wide variety of topics including the recently announced Khabib vs. Conor McGregor fight, Nate Diaz's Octagon return, Stipe Miocic feeling disrespected by DC vs. Brock Lesnar, Eddie Alvarez's contract situation, the possibility of Ben Askren joining the UFC, Colby Covington's trip to the White House, and much more. First, TJ Dillashaw calls in and discusses the first defense of his second UFC Bantamweight title reign over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227, working his boxing in preparation for the rematch, who he'd like to fight next, and more. Then, Henry Cejudo talks to the guys about his big upset of Demetrious Johnson to capture the UFC Flyweight title, how he established his karate style over the last couple of years, wanting to challenge TJ Dillashaw for the UFC Bantamweight title, and a lot more. Plus, the guys discuss a slew of recently announced fights and break down all the action from Los Angeles at UFC 227.

Full Episode: TJ on working his boxing for the rematch with Cody Garbrandt TJ on the feud with Team Alpha Male being over now Henry on training in a karate stance, rather than a typical boxing stance Henry on taking Mighty Mouse's wrestling away Henry feels he can KO TJ Dillashaw fighting at 125lbs. Dana on Conor McGregor being underrated Dana on Stipe Miocic feeling disrespected Dana on Eddie Alvarez's contract situation Dana on the possibility of Ben Askren signing with the UFC

Preview a stacked lineup of fights on the horizon in the UFC including Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till at UFC 228, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 and many more!
Aug 7, 2018
The wait is finally over as former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an epic main event that headlines UFC 229 on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Aug 7, 2018
UFC 228 features two title fights on September 8 as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces undefeated contender Darren Till and flyweight champ Nicco Montaño meets Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.
Aug 7, 2018
UFC 228 features two title fights on September 8 as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces undefeated contender Darren Till and flyweight champ Nicco Montaño meets Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.
Aug 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018