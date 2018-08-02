Unfiltered: Cub Swanson, Din Thomas, and UFC 227 Preview

"Killer" Cub Swanson calls in ahead of his UFC 227 bout with rising contender Renato Moicano and talks to Matt and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale about how the fight with Renato came to be, how they match up stylistically, training with TJ Dillashaw at The Treigning Lab, expecting twin boys in the coming weeks, and more. Later, the great Din Thomas calls in for an impromptu phoner and helps break down the main and co-main events of UFC 227, and gives an update on a possible Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg fight. Plus, Matt, Phoenix, and Chris the Producer make their UFC 227 picks, discuss some MMA gossip, and Phoenix her own Movie Minute featuring "Mission: Impossible - Fallout".

Full Episode •

Clip 1: Cub on his style vs. Renato Moicano's style •

Clip 2: Cub on training at The Treigning Lab with TJ Dillashaw •

Clip 3: Cub on how he gets his mind right before a fight •

Clip 4: Din on a possible Cyborg-Amanda Nunes fight •