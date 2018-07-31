Home
Unfiltered: Cody Garbrandt and Calgary Recap

UFC Staff Report July 31, 2018
Former UFC Bantamweight champion Cody "No Love" Garbrandt joins the show and talks to Jim and Matt about his UFC 227 championship rematch with TJ Dillashaw, having the best training camp of his life preparing for this fight, life as a new father, and much  more, including answering some fan questions. Plus, the guys recap all the action from Calgary and discuss Renzo Gracie's submission win over Yuki Kondo, Conor McGregor's plea deal, and Khabib's comments on how a possible matchup with Conor would go.

Full Episode
Cody on this training camp for UFC 227 being the best he's ever had
Cody on a weight being lifted off his shoulder after losing the first fight to TJ Dillashaw
Cody on whether TJ Dillashaw would ever be welcomed back at Team Alpha Male

The second time's the charm as Bevon Lewis wins his second fight in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series to earn a UFC contract.
Jul 31, 2018
Jordan Espinosa's second victory on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series got him the UFC contract he was looking for as he secured a finish with just seconds remaining in the third round.
Jul 31, 2018
A well-timed spinning back fist finished the fight for Josh Parisian and earned him a UFC Contract on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 31, 2018
Te Edwards waits for his opening and only needs one big right hand to end the fight and earn a UFC contract on Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jul 31, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018