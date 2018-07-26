"Lil' Heathen" Jeremy Stephens calls in at the top of the show and talks to Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder about his UFC on FOX co-main event bout with Jose Aldo in Calgary, settling in at Alliance MMA again with head coach Eric Del Fierro, trying to step in for Max Holloway against Brian Ortega at UFC 226, and more. Then, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier joins the show and discusses his highly-anticipated rematch with Eddie Alvarez, losing respect for Eddie since the first fight, working with Yves Edwards and using the "Thugjitsu" moniker, and more. Plus, the guys makes their UFC on FOX Calgary picks and talk about Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till for the UFC Welterweight title at UFC 228, Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold rumors, and Matt answers some fan questions at the end of the show.
Unfiltered: Jeremy Stephens, Dustin Poirier and Calgary Preview
Full Episode
Jeremy is going to mount another legend and former champion on his wall
Jeremy on Jose Aldo's leg kicks
Jeremy on being 100% at Alliance MMA with Eric Del Fierro again
Dustin on getting through Justin Gaethje's leg kicks
Dustin on appreciating Fight of the Night awards, but he's just looking for the W
Dustin lost respect for Eddie Alvarez after their first fight
Dustin on the UFC Lightweight division and a possible title shot
Saturday, July 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Calgary, Alberta
