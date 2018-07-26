Unfiltered: Jeremy Stephens, Dustin Poirier and Calgary Preview

"Lil' Heathen" Jeremy Stephens calls in at the top of the show and talks to Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder about his UFC on FOX co-main event bout with Jose Aldo in Calgary, settling in at Alliance MMA again with head coach Eric Del Fierro, trying to step in for Max Holloway against Brian Ortega at UFC 226, and more. Then, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier joins the show and discusses his highly-anticipated rematch with Eddie Alvarez, losing respect for Eddie since the first fight, working with Yves Edwards and using the "Thugjitsu" moniker, and more. Plus, the guys makes their UFC on FOX Calgary picks and talk about Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till for the UFC Welterweight title at UFC 228, Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold rumors, and Matt answers some fan questions at the end of the show.

Full Episode

Jeremy is going to mount another legend and former champion on his wall

Jeremy on Jose Aldo's leg kicks

Jeremy on being 100% at Alliance MMA with Eric Del Fierro again

Dustin on getting through Justin Gaethje's leg kicks

Dustin on appreciating Fight of the Night awards, but he's just looking for the W

Dustin lost respect for Eddie Alvarez after their first fight

Dustin on the UFC Lightweight division and a possible title shot