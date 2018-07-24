Home
Unfiltered Episode 216: Tim Kennedy & UFC Hamburg Recap

July 24, 2018
Former UFC Middleweight Tim Kennedy calls in and talks about his new Discovery Channel show "Hard to Kill", Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in its purest form, and the workout he was doing right before joining the show, amongst other things. Plus, Jim and Matt break down Anthony Smith's dominant win over Shogun Rua and the rest of the action from Hamburg, Germany over the weekend, DC's open letter to Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva's one-year USADA suspension for a tainted supplement, and Jim debuts his new segment, "Jimmy's Cinema Jam" featuring the movie Skyscraper.

