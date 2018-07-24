Unfiltered Episode 216: Tim Kennedy & UFC Hamburg Recap

Former UFC Middleweight Tim Kennedy calls in and talks about his new Discovery Channel show "Hard to Kill", Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in its purest form, and the workout he was doing right before joining the show, amongst other things. Plus, Jim and Matt break down Anthony Smith's dominant win over Shogun Rua and the rest of the action from Hamburg, Germany over the weekend, DC's open letter to Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva's one-year USADA suspension for a tainted supplement, and Jim debuts his new segment, "Jimmy's Cinema Jam" featuring the movie Skyscraper.
Full Episode: What was Tim doing right before joining the show? Tim was locked into a flaming airplane for his new show "Hard to Kill" Tim on the feeling of fighting inside the Octagon Tim on BJJ in its purest form
Full Episode: What was Tim doing right before joining the show? Tim was locked into a flaming airplane for his new show "Hard to Kill" Tim on the feeling of fighting inside the Octagon Tim on BJJ in its purest form
Comments