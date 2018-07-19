Anthony "Lionheart" Smith calls in from Hamburg, Germany and discusses fighting Shogun Rua in the main event of UFC Hamburg, his brutal knee KO of Rashad Evans at UFC 225, a possible fight with Sam Alvey, fighting without any martial arts experience as an amateur, and more. Then, fresh off his UFC 226 war with Paul Felder, "Platinum" Mike Perry joins the show and talks about his win over Felder, a possible matchup with Sage Northcutt, spending time training at Jackson-Wink MMA, Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington, and more. Plus, Jim, Matt, and Chris the Producah make their UFC Hamburg picks, and Matt revisits "Ready Player One" in a new installment of Matt's Movie Minute.



Full Episode Anthony on how the fight with Shogun came to be Anthony on the KO of Rashad Evans at UFC 225 Is there anyone Anthony wouldn't fight? Anthony didn't even know how to tap when started doing BJJ Mike on a possible matchup with Sage Northcutt Mike on training at Jackson-Wink, in part, because of Jon Jones Mike thinks all his opponents at this level are respectable, but...